Azerbaijan + 1 more
Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (16 February 2020)
Moscow/Paris/Washington, 16 February 2021 – The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released the following statement today:
The Co-Chairs spoke separately by video conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on 16 February. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the calls.
The Co-Chairs engaged with each minister in a lengthy and substantive exchange of views on issues related to the promotion of stability in the region, the modalities of the mediation process, and the role of the PRCiO.
