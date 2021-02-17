Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (16 February 2020)

Moscow/Paris/Washington, 16 February 2021 – The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released the following statement today:

The Co-Chairs spoke separately by video conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on 16 February. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the calls.

The Co-Chairs engaged with each minister in a lengthy and substantive exchange of views on issues related to the promotion of stability in the region, the modalities of the mediation process, and the role of the PRCiO.

Contacts

United States Mission to the OSCE

Wagramerstrasse 17-19

1220 Vienna

Austria

Office: +43 1 31 339

Fax: +43 1 396 1585

OSCEVienna@state.gov

Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the OSCE

Erzherzog Karl Str. 182

1220 Vienna

Austria

Office: +43 1 280 27 62

Office: +43 1 283 69 92

Fax: +43 1 280 31 90

rfosce@yandex.ru

Permanent Representation of France to the OSCE

Schwarzenbergplatz 16

1010 Vienna

Austria

Office: +43 1 501 82 0

Office: +43 1 501 82 555

Fax: +43 1 501 82 509

secretariat-osce.vienne-dfra@diplomatie.gouv.fr