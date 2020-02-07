07 Feb 2020

Non-Citizens Receive Right-to-Travel Documents from Azeri State Migration Services

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original

Baku – The decision by Azerbaijan’s State Migration Services to begin providing travel documents to refugees has been warmly welcomed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Since the start of February, Azerbaijan has been issuing travel-related documents to non-citizens—including asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons—in accordance with the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees*.

“These documents will ensure individual development, equal rights and freedom of movement for refugees and stateless persons residing in Azerbaijan,” explained Vladimir Gjorgjiev, Chief of Mission, IOM Azerbaijan, affirming this is an important step towards refugee integration and social cohesion in the country.

“Now they can travel outside Azerbaijan and return back to Azerbaijan for family, business, education, health. Or for any other other reason,” Gjorgjiev added.

A first batch of 10 out of 83 refugees received the documents at a ceremony in the capital Baku last week.

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service is one of IOM’s prime partners in the south Caucasus country, and its Chief, Vusal Huseynov, said that travel-related document will give refugees and other qualifying non-citizens and their families the right to move beyond the borders of Azerbaijan. “The document is valid for five years. If during these five years a refugee has no problems, he or she can reapply for it,” Huseynov explained.

Habiba Adelzadeh, a refugee from Afghanistan who received the document was overjoyed to be among the first ten to receive one. “Thanks to this document now I will be able to travel to visit my family and friends.”

*Article 28 of the 1951 Refugee Convention provides that:

“The Contracting States shall issue to refugees lawfully staying in their territory travel documents for the purpose of travel outside their territory unless compelling reasons of national security or public order otherwise require, and the provisions of the Schedule to this Convention shall apply with respect to such documents. The Contracting States may issue such a travel document to any other refugee in their territory; they shall in particular give sympathetic consideration to the issue of such a travel document to refugees in their territory who are unable to obtain a travel document from the country of their lawful residence.”

For more information please contact Ilqar Xudiyev at +994 50 319 66 80. Email ixudiyev@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.