Nagorno – Karabakh Rapid Needs Assesment, January - February 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Objectives and scope of the assessment. Save the Children (SC) with the support of our current partners Mission Armenia and Partnership & Teaching conducted a rapid needs assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) in January/February 2021. The main objectives were to identify and evaluate the humanitarian needs in NK, understand the trends of displacement and intentions of returns, as well as the current local response capacities — see more details on objectives and scope below in section 4. This assessment was focused only on areas of NK controlled by Armenia, due to access restrictions in areas controlled by Azerbaijan.

Methodology. The assessment methodology included Key Informant Interviews (Klls) and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with a range of stakeholders, site observations as well as secondary data review. The stakeholders included de facto ministries, de facto local authorities, children, caregivers, teachers, school principals, kindergarten directors, local and international humanitarian organizations. Klls and FGDs were conducted by SC and Mission Armenia staff. The assessment methodology is rooted in Save the Children’s principle of child participation and used an inclusive, rights-based, and safe approach. 19 Klls and 8 FGDs were conducted in Stepanakert,

Martuni, Askeran, Martakert. Limitations encountered included the impossibility to visit rural areas for security reasons and possibly biased answers due to focus group discussion compositions.

Involvement of partners. Support and contribution from our current partners in Armenia — Partnership & Teaching and Mission Armenia — were significant, and we could not have conducted such a safe, targeted, geographically expanded and successful assessment without them. In a nutshell, the driver was made available by Partnership & Teaching, whilst Mission Armenia made some of their staff available to us during data collection, which allowed us to expand to additional locations (Martakert) and target groups (additional FGDs with caregivers, children, and teachers). Mission Armenia also set up important Klls, such as the one with the Chief of presidential staff — see more details in section 5.

Main findings.