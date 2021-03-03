Azerbaijan + 1 more
Nagorno – Karabakh Rapid Needs Assesment, January - February 2021
Attachments
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Objectives and scope of the assessment. Save the Children (SC) with the support of our current partners Mission Armenia and Partnership & Teaching conducted a rapid needs assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) in January/February 2021. The main objectives were to identify and evaluate the humanitarian needs in NK, understand the trends of displacement and intentions of returns, as well as the current local response capacities — see more details on objectives and scope below in section 4. This assessment was focused only on areas of NK controlled by Armenia, due to access restrictions in areas controlled by Azerbaijan.
Methodology. The assessment methodology included Key Informant Interviews (Klls) and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with a range of stakeholders, site observations as well as secondary data review. The stakeholders included de facto ministries, de facto local authorities, children, caregivers, teachers, school principals, kindergarten directors, local and international humanitarian organizations. Klls and FGDs were conducted by SC and Mission Armenia staff. The assessment methodology is rooted in Save the Children’s principle of child participation and used an inclusive, rights-based, and safe approach. 19 Klls and 8 FGDs were conducted in Stepanakert,
Martuni, Askeran, Martakert. Limitations encountered included the impossibility to visit rural areas for security reasons and possibly biased answers due to focus group discussion compositions.
Involvement of partners. Support and contribution from our current partners in Armenia — Partnership & Teaching and Mission Armenia — were significant, and we could not have conducted such a safe, targeted, geographically expanded and successful assessment without them. In a nutshell, the driver was made available by Partnership & Teaching, whilst Mission Armenia made some of their staff available to us during data collection, which allowed us to expand to additional locations (Martakert) and target groups (additional FGDs with caregivers, children, and teachers). Mission Armenia also set up important Klls, such as the one with the Chief of presidential staff — see more details in section 5.
Main findings.
Child Protection: Mental Health and Psychosocial support services (PSS) are crucially needed for children and adults, as levels of stress, anxiety, uncertainty and fear are very high; high need for Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS) for young and older children, with adjusted age-appropriate education and recreational programs and PSS activities; positive parenting sessions in addition to PSS services may support caregivers to adapt to the situation and ensure a violence-free environment; low capacity of staff of the Child Protection and Family Support Department under de facto Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MLSA) on child protection, case management and child safeguarding; low capacity of service providers from social and education systems on Psychological First Aid (PFA), PSS and crisis management; need for child-sensitive and child-friendly approaches in providing information and simulation sessions, even though Mine Risk Education (MRE) has been provided by several organizations; lack of rehabilitation services for children with disabilities; risks of gender-based violence and violence against children.
Education: Low capacity of preschool and school teachers on child-centered approaches and Education in Emergencies (conflict-sensitive education, mine risk education, disaster and conflict preparedness); lack of empirical and systematized data on out of school children (OOSC) and children with disabilities (CVVWD); lack of access to education, including earlychildhood care and development (ECCD) and preschool education for CWDs; high need for conflict-sensitive education for children of different ages due to highly politicized environment in homes and schools; need for school equipment and supplies as many schools have been looted; need for school supplies, specifically in rural communities for many children; low access to ECCD/ preschool education services, especially in rural communities.
Child poverty: Lack of adequate shelter for displaced families (from areas under control of Azerbaijan or whose house was damaged in the conflict); need for non-food items (NFls) such as seasonal clothes (in particular for children and newborns), household items (bedding, cooking); multi-purpose cash transfers are in demand as markets are overall functioning and no large-scale inflation is observed; support to livelihoods as many families have lost their main sources of income.
Health, WASH, infrastructure: Need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and awareness raising on Covid-19; rehabilitation of rural communities’ health posts; medical equipment in some hospitals (including maternity hospital); need for hygiene kits (including dignity kits and menstrual hygiene) and newborn kits.
Needs assessments: Further needs assessments are needed in rural areas once access is safe; technical assessment on the level of distress of adults and children; in-depth assessment on education and child protection issues in NK.
Number of beneficiaries: Similar to the challenge faced in Armenia about lack of or limited numbers of beneficiaries and data, only very partial numbers of affected people in terms of needs were shared in Klls, and at times these numbers can be contradictory. This was to an extent anticipated by the assessment team. As a result, the assessment is mostly qualitative.