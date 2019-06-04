04 Jun 2019

Nagorno Karabakh March 2019 – May 2019 Briefing

Report
from Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1 MB)

In the countries where our partners work, human rights issues, political events and humanitarian crises rarely reach international headlines. We have put together briefings sourcing the latest humanitarian reports and news from the past three months in Sudan, Nigeria, South Sudan, Burma, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, which we will be releasing this week.

Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE-Minsk group and other key factors encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue to build upon the recent positive mood and momentum surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This comes just over a year after the change of regime in Armenia, resulting in a new government and prime minister. Since the change, now Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, have met officially and unofficially several times. However, some tensions still remain high as Azerbaijan refuses to include a representative from Nagorno-Karabakh in the peace talks and Pashinyan does not want to move forward without a representative from Nagorno-Karabakh present.

