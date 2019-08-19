Nagorno Karabakh June - August 2019 Briefing

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

570,000 Of the Republic’s 7 million inhabitants have become refugees as a result of the ethnic conflict. (Europa)

However:

There is a lack of information and data because of the information and visitation lock down by the Azebaijani government. Azerbaijan controls the information relased from NagaronoKarabakh whilst inhibiting civil society organisations, journalists and political figures from entering the disputed territory. This results in a lack humanitarian updates from the region.

