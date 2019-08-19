19 Aug 2019

Nagorno Karabakh June - August 2019 Briefing

Report
from Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust
Published on 19 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.53 MB)

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

570,000 Of the Republic’s 7 million inhabitants have become refugees as a result of the ethnic conflict. (Europa)

However:

There is a lack of information and data because of the information and visitation lock down by the Azebaijani government. Azerbaijan controls the information relased from NagaronoKarabakh whilst inhibiting civil society organisations, journalists and political figures from entering the disputed territory. This results in a lack humanitarian updates from the region.

NEWS & HEADLINES

  • July 19th: The Armenian Prime Minister blames Azerbaijan for lack of “concrete results” during negotiations aimed at solving the long dispute over the Nagorno- Karabakh region. (Emerging Europe)

  • August 6th: The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan calls for unification between Armenia and Karabakh. Haqqin, an Azberbaijani news site connected to the country’s security service wrote, “Pashinyan’s position on the resolution of the Karabakh conflict is in fact much more radical and intransigent than the approach of the leader of the opposition”. (Eurasianet)

  • August 15th: The Azerbaijani community within Nagorno-Karabakh appeals to OSCE Minsk Group in a protest against the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia. This is because he confirmed that he pursues a policy of annexation in relation to Nagorno-Karabackh. The community thus urged the OSCE Minsk group to condemn this annexation policy pursued by the Armenian prime minister. (Menafn)

  • August 15th: Armenia violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenian troops 20 times over the cause of 24 hours. (Azernews)

