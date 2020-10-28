Nagorno Karabakh - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2020)

Fighting continues in and around Nagarno-Karabakh after the recent third ceasefire failed to hold. The humanitarian situation continues to worsen, with over 75,000 displaced, civilians wounded and killed and increased damage and destruction to property and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase in Armenia and Azerbaijan, further hampering the health situation of those displaced and living in collective centres and shelters. Further to the EUR 500,000 already allocated to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), DG ECHO has replenished the International Federation of the Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Emergency Fund with EUR 200,000 to Armenia and EUR 200,000 to Azerbaijan. Over 9,750 people will be supported with food and non-food items in Azerbaijan and 6,800 individuals currently hosted in shelters in Armernia. DG ECHO continues to closely follow the situation and intends to conduct a mission to Armenia and in Azerbaijan in the coming weeks.