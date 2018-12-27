27 Dec 2018

Ilham Aliyev attended opening of residential building complex for refugee and IDP families in Sumgayit

Report
from Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Published on 27 Dec 2018 View Original

A complex of residential buildings for refugee and IDP families has been inaugurated in the city of Sumgayit.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev informed the head of state and first lady of the work done.

The construction of the complex, which is situated in the city center, started in March, 2017. The complex is designed to accommodate 1005 refugee and IDP families. The complex, which occupies an area of 4 hectares, includes 12 buildings. It also houses a school, kindergarten, community center, police station and other infrastructure facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the apartments and the school.

