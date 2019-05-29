GIEWS Country Brief: Azerbaijan 29-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Conditions of 2019 cereal crops are favourable

Record cereal production obtained in 2018

Cereal imports in 2018/19 forecast well below average

In March, prices of wheat flour higher than year before

Planting of the 2019 spring crops, to be harvested between July and August, finalized by the end of April, while harvesting of the 2019 winter cereals will start in early June. Winter cereals, mainly wheat and barley, account for about 90 percent of total grains production.

According to the remote sensing data, as of mid‑May, vegetation conditions were above average across the country. Rain levels have been close to or above average throughout the growing season in most cropping areas, and, together with adequate supplies of irrigation water, had a positive impact on crop development.

Harvesting of the 2018 cereal crops finalized at the end of August and the total 2018 cereal production, mainly wheat, is estimated at record 3.3 million tonnes. Favourable weather conditions throughout the growing season and above-average plantings boosted yields of the wheat crop, allowing for a nine-year high output of slightly more than 2 million tonnes. The barley and maize outputs are officially estimated at the above-average levels of 942 000 and 248 000 tonnes respectively.

Cereal import requirements for the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 1.4 million tonnes, 12 percent below the average level, given the bumper output obtained in 2018. Wheat grain and wheat flour account for more than 90 percent of total cereal import requirements and aggregate shipments to the country are forecast at about 1.3 million tonnes.

Wheat flour prices have been overall stable in the last months. However, in March 2019, they were about 10 percent higher than in the corresponding month in 2018, mainly reflecting year‑on‑year higher export prices from the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan, the main wheat suppliers to the country.

Prices of potatoes, another important staple in the country, have been slightly but constantly increasing since August 2018, in line with seasonal trends. In March 2019, prices of potatoes were slightly lower than in March 2018, despite a slight year‑on‑year reduction in output.

In attempt to ensure sufficient domestic availabilities, on 5 April 2019, the ministries of Economy and Agriculture agreed on the introduction of temporary duties on the exports of some vegetable products. A duty was introduced on exports of potatoes and was effective until 30 April 2019, while a duty imposed on exports of onions and cabbage will stay in place until 31 May 2019. In addition, duties on imports of onions have been removed, see FPMA policy .