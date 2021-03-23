GIEWS Country Brief: Azerbaijan 23-March-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Overall favourable weather conditions for 2021 winter cereals

Near-average cereal production obtained in 2020

Wheat import requirements in 2020/21 forecast slightly below-average volume

Prices of wheat flour remained stable in 2020 and increased slightly in January 2021

Planting of the 2021 winter cereal crops, mainly wheat, to be harvested from June, took place in November and December 2020 over an above-average area of 962 000 hectares. Precipitation amounts during the season have been overall adequate and well distributed and, according to satellite-based imagery, as of early March 2021, vegetation conditions were favourable across most crop lands (see NDVI Anomaly map).

Plantings of the 2021 spring cereals began in early March under overall favourable weather conditions.

Harvesting of the 2020 cereals finalized last August and the output is estimated at about 3.3 million tonnes, near the five-year average level. Despite the large plantings, the 2020 output of wheat is officially set at 1.86 million tonnes, slightly below the average level due to below-average rainfall amounts during the season in the key wheat producing northwestern district of Ganja-Gazakh and central district of Aran. By contrast, barley output is officially estimated at about 1 million tonnes, 6 percent above average due to a large area planted.

In the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June), total cereal import requirements are forecast at 1.4 million tonnes, about 5 percent above the average volume. Wheat import requirements, which account, on average, for more than 90 percent of the total cereal imports, are forecast at the slightly above-average level of 1.3 million tonnes, to compensate for the reduced output obtained in 2020.

Retail prices of wheat flour have remained generally stable between January and December 2020, amid adequate domestic availabilities following the harvest of large outputs in 2018 and 2019. Prices increased slightly in January 2021, to levels about 5 percent above those of 12 months before due to increased transportation costs and amid the introduction of taxes and a quota on wheat exports in the Russian Federation, the main wheat supplier to the country (FPMA Food Policy).

Prices of potatoes, another important staple in the country, slightly increased between September 2020 and January 2021, in line with seasonal trends.