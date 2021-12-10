GIEWS Country Brief: Azerbaijan 1o-December-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Planting of 2022 winter cereals ongoing under favourable weather conditions

• Near-average cereal output obtained in 2021

• Wheat imports requirements in 2021/22 forecast slightly above-average volume

• Prices of wheat flour stable but higher than year before

Planting of 2022 winter cereals ongoing under favourable weather conditions

Planting of the 2022 winter cereal crops, mainly wheat and barley, is ongoing under overall favourable weather conditions and crops will be harvested from June next year. As of mid-November, about 820 000 hectares had been planted, slightly above the previous year’s level. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), early forecasts point to near-average cumulative precipitation amounts in the December 2021 to February-2022 period, with a positive impact on soil moisture levels and, consequently, on establishment and development of crops.

Near-average cereal output obtained in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 winter cereals finalized in July, while harvesting of the spring crops, mainly maize, was completed in August. Total 2021 cereal production is estimated at a near-average level of 3.1 million tonnes. The output of wheat is set at 1.8 million tonnes, 5 percent below the five-year average level due to reduced plantings. By contrast, the 2021 barley production is estimated at 990 000 tonnes, about 7 percent above the average due to an increase in area planted.