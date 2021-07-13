GIEWS Country Brief: Azerbaijan 13-July-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Prices of wheat flour stable or slightly increasing

Near‑average cereal output forecast in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 winter and spring cereals, mainly wheat and barley winter crops, is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of August. Precipitation amounts during the season have been overall adequate and well distributed, with an expected positive impact on yields. As a result, total 2021 cereal output is forecast at a near‑average level of 3.2 million tonnes. The output of wheat is foreseen at about 1.8 million tonnes, 5 percent below the five‑year average level due to reduced plantings. By contrast, 2021 barley production is forecast at an above‑average level of about 1 million tonnes due to a large area planted.

Wheat import requirements in 2021/22 forecast at near‑average volume

In the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June), total cereal import requirements are tentatively forecast at about 1.3 million tonnes, near the five‑year average volume. Wheat import requirements, which account on average for more than 90 percent of the total cereal imports, are forecast at 1.2 million tonnes.

Prices of wheat flour stable or slightly increasing Retail prices of wheat flour have remained generally stable or increased slightly between January and May 2021, amid adequate domestic availabilities. In May, prices were 5 to 10 percent above their values a year before, reflecting higher export quotations in the Russian Federation, the main wheat supplier to the country, and the harvest of a year‑on‑year lower output in 2020.

Prices of potatoes, another important staple in the country, steadily increased between August 2020 and March 2021, in line with seasonal trends, and declined in the following two months.