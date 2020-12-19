EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, 18 December 2020

Main results

The 17th Cooperation Council meeting between the European Union and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Brussels on 18 December 2020.The Council was chaired by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and attended by EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, led the Azerbaijani delegation.

The Cooperation Council reviewed the implementation of the jointly agreed EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities, Azerbaijan's reform agenda, prospects for a new EU-Azerbaijan bilateral agreement, the coronavirus pandemic and its impact, and the situation following the recent large-scale hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The EU wants to conclude an ambitious new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan, based on democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms. This would contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy, enhance our trading relationship, and extend our cooperation more broadly," said the High Representative, Josep Borrell. "The EU stands ready to assume a role in supporting and shaping a durable settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in close complementarity with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We are ready to use our peacebuilding and reconstruction tools to support this."

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, said: "The EU is a key partner of Azerbaijan in energy, trade, investment and connectivity. Building on the important progress made this year in finalising the Southern Gas Corridor, we are keen on exploring its possible extension to the Western Balkans. We will also continue to work with Azerbaijan on the country's socio-economic recovery in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, including through our support to the country's economic diversification and strengthening its health resilience. We are ready to contribute €10 million to further humanitarian assistance and to work towards more comprehensive conflict transformation and longer-term socio-economic development."

In reviewing the implementation of the Partnership Priorities, the EU and Azerbaijan took note of very good cooperation in the energy sector. The first dispatching of gas from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor is expected before the end of 2020. The Council also addressed challenges to democracy, the rule of law and human rights and fundamental freedoms, in particular the freedom of association and freedom of expression and of media in Azerbaijan. The Council discussed the state of play of negotiations of the new comprehensive agreement and of the Common Aviation Area Agreement.

The Council also addressed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, underlining the EU's support to Azerbaijan's efforts protect lives and livelihoods, and to reopen societies and the economy.

The EU and Azerbaijan exchanged views on the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh following the cessation of hostilities on 10 November 2020, the EU's role in supporting recovery and reconciliation, as well as regional issues. The EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council took place one day after the EU-Armenia Partnership Council. These meetings reiterate the importance of the EU's partnership with the countries in the region and the EU's support to its recovery and to sustainable peace.

Ahead of the Cooperation Council, the European Union issued a report on the latest developments in Azerbaijan and EU-Azerbaijan relations since April 2019.