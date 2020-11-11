Conflict Nagorno-Karabakh (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2020)

On 9 November, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have signed an agreement to end the military conflict over the disputed enclave of Nagorno Karabakh (NK). The agreement came after an intense escalation on 8 November, when the Azerbaijani forces captured Shushi, a very symbolic place for both parties in the conflict and a strategic location in military terms. It is estimated that over 300,000 civilians have left their residences in the NK region due to the fighting. Destruction and significant damages to houses and public infrastructure such as schools, health system, roads, electricity, gas and communication networks are reported. Humanitarian needs are increasing while winter is approaching. Humanitarian partners are providing assistance on both sides of the line of conflict, some of them with DG ECHO funding (ICRC, IFRC). DG ECHO continues to closely follow the situation.