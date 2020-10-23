Children confirmed among casualties in Azerbaijan

63 civilians have been killed in attacks by the Armenian armed forces since September 27, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General has confirmed.

18 of them were women and eight were children. Another 293 civilians have been injured so far, including 69 women and 32 children, since the outbreak of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The agency said that 2,072 houses, 90 high-rise buildings and 388 civil infrastructure facilities were severely damaged as a result of the fire.

The Armenia government last week said at least 36 of their civilians had been killed and 115 injured since September 27.