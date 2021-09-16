Azerbaijan IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAA70005)

CORE QUESTIONS

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

Azerbaijan has travelled a complicated path in the 30 years of its independence and remains a strategically sensitive country in the South Caucasus region. The escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started on 27 September 2020, and resulted in intense clashes and the largest escalation of fighting causing thousands of military casualties, hundreds of casualties amongst civilian population, including women, children, and older people, and serious destruction of infrastructure. On 9 November 2020, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an Agreement that halted active hostilities and led to changes in the effective control on the ground. More than 40,000 households (AzRCS response plan) are estimated to have their houses and livelihoods affected with most now having returned to their homes. However, hundreds of families whose houses were destroyed were moved to other communities and placed in temporary housing (temporary structures built by the Government, houses of relatives and friends or schools and other public buildings). The following humanitarian needs have been identified from the various assessments detailed above, as immediate priorities of the affected people for emergency relief and early recovery: Community resilience and risk reduction (hygiene, household items and winterization); Health, MHPSS and support for access to basic services; education; mine risk awareness. According to the needs assessment conducted by the Turkish Red Crescent in April and May 2021, food and non-food items (clothing, household items, hygiene) remain a priority of the conflict affected population (48% of the respondents identified food as a priority need, 24% - NFIs and 20% - hygiene items). Longer-term livelihood support needs were also evident. Agriculture, livestock, casual wage labor, remittances from abroad, and most social benefits and pensions were the primary sources of income for most households in the rural areas during pre-conflict times.

However, conflict-affected populations have reported employment loss because of their temporary absence from work due to the conflict. Many families lost their income, as the conflict resulted in damaged agricultural land plots and killed their livestock. This, in combination with the income losses linked to COVID-19 restrictions and related economic shocks, including decreased remittances from abroad, has had a detrimental effect on the financial situation of the conflict-affected communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a monumental stress test for the health and social care system as well as the country’s economy. To support the efforts of the Government, the United Nations undertook the Socio-economic Assessment of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan to measure the effects and impacts of the crisis across key sectors and to provide the evidence base needed to formulate effective recovery policies and strategies. To this end, the UN harnessed its collective expertise, both national and international, as well as that of the Government of Azerbaijan and development partners. The findings of the assessment suggest that, unless policy measures and programmatic interventions are designed for the medium-term, the pandemic will have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable populations. Therefore, recovery interventions are suggested to help avoid a deterioration of the country’s socio-economic conditions, ensuring that no one is left behind. The special quarantine regime will remain in effect until 1 September 2021, according to a decision by Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers on 22 July 2021. Effective 31 May 2021, masks are no longer required in outdoor spaces, but remain obligatory indoors, subject to fines. As of 10 June 2021, beaches, sport and health centers, places of religious worship, malls, and shopping centers have reopened, subject to COVID-related restrictions. Schools are open for a mix of in-person and remote learning. COVID-19 vaccination rollout has started in Azerbaijan. Currently the following vaccines are available in the country for citizens aged over 18: Pfizer BioNTech, SinoVac’s Coronavac and Russian Sputnik V.

AzRCS in partnership with IFRC, Austrian Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross conducted a study to capture the unique way in which older people are being affected by the impact of COVID-19 so that we can better respond to older people’s needs during the pandemic and in future emergencies and crises and so that we can contribute to building resilience in societies. This study and the COVID-19 pandemic as a wake-up call to include older people in emergency response planning and response activities. The study showed that since the COVID-19 outbreak, older people have faced increased difficulties in covering all types of basic expenses, like transportation, housing, utilities costs, clothing, food, medical expenses, and leisure. Older people continued to rely on pensions and allowances.

Older people received extra financial and in-kind support from the civil society organizations and from the government. Significance of humanitarian aid has increased. 39% of responders said that aid was important before the pandemic, with this figure growing to 52% after and during COVID-19. Many reported their family members losing jobs and were no longer able to support older people hence the reliance on additional humanitarian support. The decline in ability to pay for housing has been most marked for urban residents, with 19.1% of older urban residents saying it was almost impossible to pay for housing after the COVID-19 outbreak, compared to 8.8% before. 1.9% of older people could not afford to pay for food before the pandemic, rising to 8.7% afterwards, with those living alone experiencing the largest increase. Disruption of social ties coupled with limited mobility are among the main social effects of COVID-19 on older people adversely affecting their emotional state, especially in urban areas. Older people felt increased loneliness and isolation. Their level of satisfaction regarding the relationship with their families and neighbors was reported as 69% before COVID-19 dropping to 37% after COVID19 – a decrease by 32 percentage. Against this background of reduced social ties and reduced mobility the importance of access to news and information has grown significantly. Yet, many older people are digitally excluded and lack skills and resources to use available digital means. Usage of mobile phones and internet is extremely low.

Usage of Mobile phones increased from 48% to 54%.

75% do not have access to internet or smart phones / tablets / computers. Over 90% never use online services, such as banking, utility payment and other.

This also leads to greater social exclusion and isolation, especially during restrictions. There is no alternative for many older people to replace physical social life without access to digital platforms and resources. While lockdown and quarantine measures are essential in reducing risk of infection it is of paramount importance to develop strategies and actions that can help older people continue to be connected and socially engaged even during quarantine.

Elder abuse generally remains under-reported. WHO estimates that 1 in 6 older people experience an abuse but only 1 in 24 report it. 20% of respondents have experienced mental violence. 15% of respondents rated the situation with physical violence as very bad, although no one said they experienced physical violence. Violence was reported more by men and those living with their families (with violence being perpetrated by family members).

Also, some 20% of respondents reported experiencing financial dependence before and after the pandemic outbreak. For more information, the study and recommendations can be accessed here.

30 per cent of the country’s territory is prone to devastating earthquakes (potentially affecting 3 million people).

Floods and landslides have a high likelihood of occurring with a predicted significant impact. Extreme events, mainly floods, landslides and mudslides cost Azerbaijan an estimated $70–80 million annually. Regardless of the season over the last several years, the country has been experiencing unstable weather conditions, which in its turn has a negative impact on the agricultural sector, an important part of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy.

Azerbaijan marks the start of the National Adaptation Plan process for climate change resilience. The launch of a new project to improve the country’s resilience to climate change was announced by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Recourses and UNDP. The three-year project will help the Government of Azerbaijan to advance climate change adaptation actions in Azerbaijan in three priority sectors: water, agriculture, and coastal areas. Funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented by UNDP, the project will focus on strengthening institutional, technical and financial capacities – in support of the Government’s efforts to ensure that medium-to long-term climate adaptation needs are integrated in Azerbaijan’s national development planning. The water sector is one of the areas that is sensitive to the effects of climate change in the country, thus the project will support to mitigate the negative effects of climate change by creating conditions for more sustainable management of water resources and the application of flexible solutions in agriculture. The project will help build institutional, technical, and financial capacities by introducing new tools and practices in data-collection and sharing, as well as awareness raising and training courses for decision-makers, technical personnel and local communities. The project will further introduce improvements in the legal framework and its monitoring. These increased capacities will in turn help improve the overall capacity of the country and its population to cope with and manage the impacts of climate change.

Universal health insurance has been introduced in Azerbaijan, and conditions were created to improve the quality of medical services. The policies include preventative measures towards infections and non-communicable diseases and improvement of treatment practices. While a lot has been achieved, and strong actions and preconditions exist for improvement in the health status of the population, further steps need to be taken to increase health promotion and education, non-remunerated blood donors, palliative care, and psychosocial support.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a growing concern in Azerbaijan. NCDs are estimated to account for 87% of all deaths in the country. Proportional mortality is distributed by 52% - cardiovascular diseases, 16% - Cancers, 5% - Injuries, 3% - chronic respiratory diseases, 2% - Diabetes, 9% - Communicable, maternal, perinatal, and nutritional conditions, and 13% - Other NCDs.