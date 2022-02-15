Azerbaijan: helping conflict-affected families through the winter

The 6-week long Karabakh conflict in 2020 has resulted in several thousands of casualties, including civilian deaths and injuries.

More than a year after the end of the conflict, thousands of people still need humanitarian and early recovery assistance to rebuild their lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation of already vulnerable families, and the presence of mines continues to pose safety risks to the civilian population.

Thanks to EU humanitarian funding, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has distributed core relief items to conflict affected people in Azerbaijan just before the onset of the winter.

Delivered by the Social Services Agency, UNHCR’s local partner, around 19,000 conflict-affected people benefited from this assistance.