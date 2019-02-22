Azerbaijan: Getting closer to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The last PPRD East 2 National Advisory Group for Azerbaijan met in Baku on 21 February 2019 to present the country’s accomplishments during the 4 and half years of the Programme implementation. Major efforts have been done by Azerbaijan national authorities to benefit from capacity buildings activities, especially trainings programmes aiming at getting closer to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“The Programme has given us a new understanding of European cooperation in civil protection. The knowledge and skills gained from the training courses and exercises organised within the framework of EU PPRD East 2 Programme have been highly valuable and beneficial for our rescue teams”, said Mr Samadaga Samadov, Deputy Head of the Chief Department of Operations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the PPRD East 2 Steering Committee member.

The participation of the 24-members rescue team from Azerbaijan in the regional full-scale field exercise EU MOLDEX 2017 was an opportunity to practice cooperation, coordination, and communication with other five Partner Countries and three EU Member States – Denmark, Czech Republic and Romania. The Programme’s implementation approach, based on supporting and respecting the pace of each Partner Country development, has been a real facilitator for Azerbaijan in its way towards a commitment to improve the Flood Risk Management, Disaster Risk Assessment and Host Nation Support legislative framework. The Programme enabled the establishment of 3 inter-institutional working groups in the mentioned disaster risk management thematic areas thus facilitating cross-sectoral cooperation, coordination and information exchange.

In terms of facts and figures, Azerbaijan has been committed to all activities proposed by the Programme, participating in 43 events (35 regional and 8 national) with a total of 297 participants (207 from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 90 other national Disaster Risk Management stakeholders). Four thematic focal points have been appointed.

Background

The EU-funded Programme on Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Natural and Man-made Disasters (PPRD East) was designed to contribute to the peace, stability, security and prosperity of the Eastern Partner Countries. It aims also to protect the environment, population, cultural heritage, resources and infrastructures of the region by strengthening the countries’ resilience, preparedness and response to man-made disasters and disasters caused by natural hazards. Currently in its 2nd phase, the PPRD East Programme facilitates the strengthening of disaster risk management capacities at the national level in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, strengthens regional cooperation among the Partner Countries, and brings Partner Countries progressively closer to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This 2nd phase runs from 2014 to 2019 with a budget of €5.5 million.

For more information, please see the link: www.pprdeast2.eu