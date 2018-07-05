ANAMA defuses 38 UXOs in June

By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) cleared a territory of 281,091 square meters in June, the Agency told Trend on July 3.

During this period, ANAMA’s staff discovered and defused 38 unexploded ordnance (UXOs) and an anti-tank mine. The operations involved 484 members of operational staff, 134 members of administrative personnel and 40 detection dogs.

In June, demining operations were carried out in Absheron, Agjabadi, Agdam, Agstafa, Fuzuli, Khizi, Khojavand, Gazakh, Lankaran, Tartar regions and in Baku, Ganja and Yevlakh.

During the month, ANAMA received 13 appeals from the 102 Call Center of the Interior Ministry, 9 from the Emergency Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and 2 from the State Border Service. Based on the appeals, 10,920 square meters of territory were inspected and 34 UXOs and an anti-tank mine were found. With a view of ensuring the safety of the population, they were transported for neutralization to the central territory of the agency for destruction of dangerous items and devices.

ANAMA was established in 1998 for planning and coordination, management and monitoring of mine action related activities all over the country. The problem of unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan can be divided into the areas that are still under the occupation of Armenian forces and other areas of the country. Most of the UXOs are the result of Armenian aggression.

Over the past year, ANAMA defused up to 93 million square meters of the Azerbaijan's territory, detecting and defusing 35,117 UXOs, 204 anti-tank mines and 35 anti-personnel mines.

In general, ANAMA cleared 529,091,352 square meters of Azerbaijan’s territory, discovered and defused 796,923 UXOs during the years of its activity.

