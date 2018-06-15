15 Jun 2018

Monitoring Perceptions of People Served by the Red Cross in Austria and their Field Staff - Case Study: Restoring Family Links Department, April 2018

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (754.4 KB)

Introduction

In February 2017 the Austrian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) partnered with Ground Truth Solutions on a project to regularly gather views of field staff and people served in Austria by the Red Cross' Restoring Family Links (RFL) department. Ground Truth Solutions, the IFRC and the Austrian Red Cross developed a feedback mechanism to track and analyse the views of both staff and those assisted by the Red Cross, allowing the programme to adapt to evolving needs. This was particularly important because, at the time of the project’s inception, Austrian migration laws were in flux, thus complicating the efforts of the Red Cross in general, while frustrating migrants’ understanding of the family reunification process. The effects of this also carried over onto staff, increasing the risk of secondary trauma and burnout. In response, the Austrian Red Cross implemented an iterative and systematic feedback mechanism based on Ground Truth Solutions’ Constituent VoiceTM methodology. This enabled the RFL department

to improve services and team management by integrating feedback from affected people and staff into the design and delivery of services. Ensuring that the Austrian Red Cross could continue deploying this feedback mechanism was a key deliverable of this collaboration. Thus, Ground Truth Solutions continues to support the Austrian Red Cross in developing their capacity to continue collecting actionable data independently.

