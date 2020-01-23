23 Jan 2020

Country Report: Immigration Detention in Austria: Where the Refugee “Crisis” Never Ends - January 2020

Report
from Global Detention Project
Published on 23 Jan 2020

Immigration Detention in Austria (2020 Report): Austria’s domestic politics have long been overshadowed by a divisive and bitter public debate over the treatment of migrants and refugees. This has had an important impact on the country’s detention practices. Despite years of declining detainee numbers prior to the onset of Europe’s short-lived refugee “crisis,” the increase in asylum applications that the country experienced during 2015-2016 became a cause célèbre for resurgent xenophobic political forces, who used the issue to rally support for numerous controversial policies and agendas. These developments have translated into persistent increases in detention numbers long after the “crisis” ended and asylum applications began to plummet to their lowest levels in years.

Read and download the full report from the Global Detention Project

