270 particularly vulnerable people rescued from Ukraine

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports humanitarian transport of the German-Austrian initiative “EvacuAid Kyiv”

Children with physical disabilities and other special needs, heavily pregnant women and mothers with newborns – these people are among those who most urgently need protection from the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and cannot escape it on their own. The German-Austrian private initiative “EvacuAid Kyiv” has been organising evacuation convoys for these people since mid-March. Buses from Berlin and Vienna are transporting medicine, food and hygiene items to Ukraine. Before returning home, they pick up particularly vulnerable people and bring them to safety.

With the support of the Uzhgorod branch of the Austrian embassy in Ukraine and the Austrian embassy in Slovakia, a humanitarian convoy allowed 270 people, including heavily pregnant women, infants and children with physical disabilities and special needs, but also elderly people with severely limited mobility to leave the country during the night from Saturday to Sunday (2nd and 3rd April).

After driving for about 20 hours, the convoy reached Uzhgorod on Sunday morning. The Austrian embassy team in Ukraine provided logistical support for the convoy and made preparations on site to ensure that its departure from Ukraine was as smooth as possible, as well as providing the necessary food supplies. At the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing, the convoy was welcomed by the Austrian embassy in Slovakia and the Slovakian authorities. A smooth entry into the country and hot beverages were arranged in advance, along with medical care and places to sleep so that travellers with special health needs had a chance to be examined by a doctor and have a rest if needed after the exhausting journey.

After driving another ten hours through Slovakia, the “EvacuAid Kyiv” convoy arrived at the Austrian border late Sunday night / early Monday morning. For 62 passengers, temporary accommodations had already been arranged in Vienna and Salzburg. The remaining convoy passengers travelled on through Slovakia and the Czech Republic to Germany.

Most recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported the transfer of displaced Ukrainian cancer patients from Poland as well as 79 children from a Ukrainian orphanage to Austria. Together with the Austrian embassies in Ukraine and its immediate neighbouring countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also prepared to support the evacuation of particularly vulnerable persons from Ukraine in the future.