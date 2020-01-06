06 Jan 2020

State of Disaster declared in Victoria (3 Jan 2020)

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

With bushfire conditions expected to deteriorate across Victoria from today, a State of Disaster has been declared by the Premier Daniel Andrews for parts of the State for the next seven days.

The declaration is made where the Premier agrees there is an emergency that constitutes, or is likely to constitute, a significant and widespread danger to life or property.

This declaration gives the Victorian Government the powers and resources it needs to keep Victorians safe. It is the first time such powers have been used since they were included in the Emergency Management Act 1986 following the 2009 Victorian Bushfires.

The declaration applies to the local government areas of East Gippsland Shire, Mansfield Shire, Wellington Shire, Wangaratta Rural Shire, Towong Shire, Alpine Shire, and Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, Falls Creek and Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts.

A State of Disaster:

  • may be declared to exist in the whole, or parts, of Victoria
  • exists immediately upon the making of the declaration and remains in force for one month (unless another declaration is made)
  • can be revoked or varied by the Premier at any time.

People in these areas must follow advice from emergency services. Do not travel to these areas and if you are in any of these areas, leave now if it is safe to do so. The community should monitor advice and warnings at emergency.vic.gov.au

