30 Jan 2020

ROK to Provide Humanitarian Assistance for Bushfire-Stricken Australia and Dispatch Government Delegation for Consultations on Ways for Early Recovery

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

  1. The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will provide 1 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance for the Commonwealth of Australia through the Australian Red Cross as a way to extend consolation to the people and the displaced of Australia who have lost large areas of forests and homes in bushfires.

  2. The ROK government has discussed with the Australian government ways to render assistance for an early recovery from the damage and to step up cooperation in the area of disaster forecasting, and has decided to send a government delegation to the country on January 28 for detailed discussions.​

  • The delegation, composed of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the Korea Forest Service, will visit affected areas to look into the current situation, and will discuss specific ways to support the recovery efforts from bushfires, one of the priorities of the Australian government.

  • As for the area of disaster forecasting, pursuant to the ROK-Australia memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in meteorology, the Korea Meteorological Administration will use the meteorological satellite Chollian-2A to observe the areas affected by the bushfires in Australia and provide the information to the Australian side in real time until the end of the bushfires.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.