ROK to Provide Humanitarian Assistance for Bushfire-Stricken Australia and Dispatch Government Delegation for Consultations on Ways for Early Recovery

The delegation, composed of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the Korea Forest Service, will visit affected areas to look into the current situation, and will discuss specific ways to support the recovery efforts from bushfires, one of the priorities of the Australian government.

As for the area of disaster forecasting, pursuant to the ROK-Australia memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in meteorology, the Korea Meteorological Administration will use the meteorological satellite Chollian-2A to observe the areas affected by the bushfires in Australia and provide the information to the Australian side in real time until the end of the bushfires.