Refugee Council of Australia: Our impact in 2020-2021

Listening to the voices of lived experience

RCOA walks the talk of promoting refugee leadership

In line with RCOA’s policy to put people with lived experience at the forefront of all we do, Adama Kamara was appointed as the new Deputy CEO of RCOA. Adama has 15 years’ experience in refugee services, health, and local government, as well as personal and family experience of seeking asylum and supporting newly arrived refugees from her home country of Sierra Leone. She has a passion for community-led initiatives and is an advocate for meaningful participation. Adama has led co-design projects with young people, people seeking asylum, refugees, culturally and linguistically diverse communities and service providers.

Deena Yako was also appointed to the management team at RCOA as Director of Community Engagement. Deena has worked in the resettlement of refugees since 2006 in both government and non-government organisations. Her main focus has been on young refugees and she most recently managed the RCOA Face to Face schools program.