21 Jan 2020

Press Release, Australia High Commission - Samoa: Australia says, “Thank You” for Bushfire Donation

Report
from Government of Samoa
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original

21st January 2020; The Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Sara Moriarty, expressed her gratitude to the Government and People of Samoa, saying she was honoured to receive a donation of AUD100,000 from the Government of Samoa to support Australia’s response to the bushfires. HE Moriarty said that Australia was very grateful for the outpouring of support from Samoa for Australia and the Australian people.

“Just as Australia supported Samoa’s response to the measles epidemic, it is comforting to know that Samoa is standing with Australia in our time of need,” she said. “I really appreciate all the kind words from people in the community who have expressed their condolences to me, as well as the efforts to raise funds.”

“This donation from the Government will help support bushfire response and recovery for those who have been badly impacted.

“At this terrible time, we have seen the best of Australia and our global partners—the brave firefighters, the selfless volunteers, and the counless individuals and governments across the world, including in the Pacific, who have stepped up to support recovery efforts.”

The Australian Government’s number one priority continues to be the emergency response to the devastating bushfires and the safety of communities and tourists in the affected areas.

There are many regions within Australia that remain unaffected and Australia continues to be a world-leading and safe tourism destination. travellers to Australia are encouraged to visit Australia.com for up to date advice on tourism destinations in Australia.

Should individuals or organisations wish to make financial donations, they can be made directly to emergency service agencies or to reputable charities such as:
• Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery – www.redcross.org.au
• NSW Rural Fire Service – www.rfs.nsw.gov.au
• Country Fire Association of Victoria – www.cfa.vic.gov.au
• South Australia Country Fire Service – www.cfsfoundation.org.au
• The Salvation Army Disaster Appeal – www.salvationarmy.org.au
• St Vincent de Paul Bushfire Appeal – www.vinnies.org.au
• Wires (injured wildlife) – www.wires.org.au

Australia High Commission - Samoa

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.