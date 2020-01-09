09 Jan 2020

Our response to the bushfires: 3 Jan 2020

Report
from Australian Red Cross
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Learn what Red Cross is doing to support communities affected by this summer's bushfires and how your donations are helping.

Snapshot

Red Cross teams provided emergency assistance, psychosocial first aid and practical support, as well as greeting people evacuated by air and sea, and helping reconnect families. They also carried out recovery assessments and in Victoria distributed food and water. Our teams were on ground in multiple locations across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

In New South Wales more than 90 Red Cross personnel supported people at 61 evacuation centres. In Victoria more than 130 Red Cross personnel worked in emergency relief centres and the operations centre. Our teams got ready to support people who are being evacuated by air and sea.

We started a program of emergency grants to people who have lost their homes.

On New Year’s Eve we launched a donation drive in partnership with the ABC and the City of Sydney. The drive is raising money for our Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund which will help support people affected by disasters, including those impacted by the current bushfires. The donation drive closed on midnight on 4 January and raised a total of $13.3 million.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.