Our response to the bushfires: 3 Jan 2020

Learn what Red Cross is doing to support communities affected by this summer's bushfires and how your donations are helping.

Snapshot

Red Cross teams provided emergency assistance, psychosocial first aid and practical support, as well as greeting people evacuated by air and sea, and helping reconnect families. They also carried out recovery assessments and in Victoria distributed food and water. Our teams were on ground in multiple locations across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

In New South Wales more than 90 Red Cross personnel supported people at 61 evacuation centres. In Victoria more than 130 Red Cross personnel worked in emergency relief centres and the operations centre. Our teams got ready to support people who are being evacuated by air and sea.

We started a program of emergency grants to people who have lost their homes.

On New Year’s Eve we launched a donation drive in partnership with the ABC and the City of Sydney. The drive is raising money for our Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund which will help support people affected by disasters, including those impacted by the current bushfires. The donation drive closed on midnight on 4 January and raised a total of $13.3 million.