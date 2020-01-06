06 Jan 2020

NSW Government declares State of Emergency (19 Dec 2019)

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original

A State of Emergency has been declared for NSW to protect communities ahead of worsening fire and weather conditions.

The State of Emergency will last for seven days from 19 December 2019 until 26 December 2019.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accepted the advice of Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons to declare a State of Emergency under Section 33 of the State of Emergency and Rescue Management Act

A State of Emergency declaration enables extraordinary powers to be exercised by the RFS Commissioner. These include the power to:

  • direct any government agency to conduct or refrain from conducting its functions
  • control and coordinate the allocation of government resources
  • evacuate people from property within the declared area
  • close roads and thoroughfares to traffic
  • pull down or shore up infrastructure at risk of collapse
  • order the shutdown of essential utilities in the declared area including electricity, gas, oil, water
  • enter or take possession of property in the course of the emergency response.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said declaring this State of Emergency is vital to the safety of communities in NSW as we face the most devastating bush fire season in living memory having lost six lives and almost 800 homes destroyed.

“These declarations are not taken lightly. This is the second State of Emergency this season following the declaration made on 11 November 2019, also for a period of seven days,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It will ensure once again that our state is best placed to respond to the predicted fire conditions.”

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said the efforts of our hard-working firefighters are to be commended as they face these challenging conditions after many have been fighting fires for months.

“The entire state has a huge level of gratitude for the thousands of firefighters on the frontline who have risked their own safety to protect life and property,” Mr Elliott said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.