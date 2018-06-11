11 Jun 2018

Immigration Detention and Community Statistics Summary - 26 April 2018

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 26 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (412.3 KB)

Immigration Detention And Community Statistics

Summary

At 26 April 2018, there were 1369 people in immigration detention facilities, including 1065 in immigration detention on the mainland and 304 in immigration detention on Christmas Island.
A further 457 people were living in the community after being approved for a residence determination and 17,980 were living in the community after grant of a Bridging Visa E.
The table below reflects figures based on records in Department of Home Affairs systems.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.