Immigration Detention and Community Statistics Summary - 26 April 2018

Immigration Detention And Community Statistics

Summary

At 26 April 2018, there were 1369 people in immigration detention facilities, including 1065 in immigration detention on the mainland and 304 in immigration detention on Christmas Island.

A further 457 people were living in the community after being approved for a residence determination and 17,980 were living in the community after grant of a Bridging Visa E.

The table below reflects figures based on records in Department of Home Affairs systems.