A FIT FOR THE FUTURE HUMANITARIAN AGENDA

ACFID’s Humanitarian Reference Group (HRG) launched their policy report Fit for the Future: Priorities for Australia’s Humanitarian Action at the Australasian Aid Conference today, Monday 17 February 2020.

As the most significant policy document developed by the HRG since 2014, the report pushes the boundaries for maximising the impact of Australia’s humanitarian action in response to the challenges, changes and opportunities facing the international humanitarian sector. Fit for the Future is a pragmatic and practical contribution to how the Australian Government might realign its policy and programs to continue to support people in the greatest need of humanitarian assistance and live up to the ambition of the World Humanitarian Summit. The publication of the report marks the culmination of months of extensive work by the HRG’s 22 Australian humanitarian agency members.

ACFID’s Humanitarian Policy Advisor Jennifer Clancy, and Megan Williams, World Vision Australia’s Senior Humanitarian Policy Advisor, provided an overview of the report at today’s launch, exploring the changing humanitarian environment and its implications for decision-makers in government with respect to Australia’s projections for humanitarian assistance. With a focus on the promotion of principled humanitarian action, strengthened effectiveness, and addressing the root causes of humanitarian crises, the report is a timely appeal for Australia to aim much higher and take a whole-of-government approach to humanitarian action which accords with our role as a wealthy, middle-power actor.

The UN estimates that in 2020 1 in every 45 people in the world will need humanitarian assistance. As the global humanitarian landscape sees an increase in protracted cries and humanitarian need driven by the impacts of climate change on natural hazards, food security and human vulnerability, investing in risk reduction, preparedness and prevention will save lives and maintain human dignity for those in need. Towards this goal are the policy recommendations contained within this report – a principled agenda to maximise the potential of Australia’s humanitarian action.

ACFID warmly congratulates the individuals and agencies involved in the research, preparation and publication of this significant work. ACFID stands with the HRG in urging the Australian Government to champion the realisation of the reports’ vision for Australia’s humanitarian program – that is, lifesaving assistance to be available for all people caught in crises, and to alleviate the worst human suffering.

To read the report, click here.

ACFID’s Humanitarian Reference Group (HRG) provides an expert advisory mechanism for Australian agencies working in emergency relief and humanitarian assistance to share information, strengthen coordination, and engage in policy dialogue and advocacy to strengthen humanitarian response. HRG members work across a range of areas including protracted crises, disaster risk reduction, humanitarian effectiveness, civil-military engagement, and protection.

The HRG is made up of ACFID members with significant operational involvement in emergency relief and/or humanitarian issues. If you are an ACFID member and would like a copy of the Terms or Reference or to inquire about becoming a member of the HRG please, contact Jennifer Clancy, ACFID’s Humanitarian Policy and Advocacy Advisor.