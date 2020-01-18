Emergency Assistance to the Bushfires in Australia
On January 15, upon the request of the Government of Australia, the Government of Japan decided to dispatch a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Self-Defense Force Units, and to provide emergency relief goods (masks) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Australia, in response to the damages caused by the bushfires in Australia, in light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relationship between the two countries.
The SDF Unit is scheduled to leave for Australia today.
The SDF Unit is expected to get engaged with the transport of recovery equipment and personnel involved with firefighting and recovery efforts. The Unit will begin assistance operation in earliest possible time after arrival, while assessing the conditions of the affected area.