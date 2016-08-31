Detention Capability Review: Final Report

Introduction Australia’s immigration detention capability has necessarily adapted over time in response to large scale changes in the migration environment, including the surge and subsequent cessation of illegal maritime arrivals, and an increase in the proportion of individuals with character concerns.

In May 2015, the Secretary and Commissioner established the Detention Capability Review to undertake a fundamental review of the immigration detention network to ensure it is strategically aligned, affordable, sustainable and supports capability needs now and in the future.

During the course of the Review, it became clear that the Department’s current detention capability arrangements are more than simply the management of the physical detention facilities. Rather, it is part of a larger system of component parts – functions and processes – that are connected by a central aim of resolving the status of unlawful non-citizens in accordance with the Migration Act 1958.

This prompted the Review to propose a solution that took into account a broader span of the Department’s business including compliance, status resolution, and returns and removals. The proposed solution is designed to change the way we think about immigration detention and the contribution it makes to the management and integrity of Australia’s migration programme.

The new model aims to ensure the integrity of the migration programme is safeguarded, ensure individuals are treated according to the risk they pose, and is designed to deliver better outcomes for individuals, the department and government. The new model will instil a systems approach to managing individuals, from the time they are identified as unlawful non-citizens until their status is resolved.

The Review proposes 43 recommendations. There are elements of the current immigration detention capability that work well, some existing procedures and policies that require repositioning, and some foundational changes that will require careful consideration and stewardship through the implementation phase.

Implementing the Review’s recommendations fully will require a two to three year commitment, and require a cultural shift in the way the organisation thinks about and uses immigration detention.

August 2016