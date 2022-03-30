The central role of cooperation in Australia’s immigration enforcement strategy

By Henry Sherrell

Executive Summary

Cooperation with other countries has become a central part of Australia’s border enforcement strategy over the past three decades. Sparked by increasing focus on preventing irregular maritime migration, successive Australian governments have pursued deeper cooperation with their neighbors at both the bilateral and regional levels. These partnerships are key to addressing some of Australia’s ongoing enforcement challenges: managing its vast maritime borders but also tackling people smuggling, providing access to humanitarian protection while minimizing abuse of the asylum process, and returning people without grounds to remain.

Australia’s current enforcement strategy rests on its universal visa requirement, disruption of people-smuggling networks, its offshore processing and resettlement policy for asylum seekers intercepted at sea, and its boat turnbacks policy. While other factors play a role, these comprise the foundation of the country’s strategy. Australia sets its visa policy on a unilateral basis, whereas the other three immigration controls rely on cooperation. Beginning in 2001, Australia started processing in a third country the asylum claims of people seeking to reach Australia by boat, and from 2013, extended this practice to result in resettlement of those whose protection claims are recognized in other countries. These changes meant that no irregular maritime migrants could ultimately be resettled in Australia. But implementing this policy requires reaching agreements with other countries willing to host this offshore processing and/or resettle people. Alongside this policy, in 2013 Australia reintroduced its boat turnbacks policy as part of its Operation Sovereign Borders initiative. Under this policy, enforcement officials intercept and return boats to just outside the territorial waters of the country of departure. While Australia decides whether a vessel can be returned safely, the process requires informal cooperation with other countries to ensure that they readmit these boats to their territory. These policies have “stopped the boats” but also reflect associated drawbacks.

Australia does not employ a one-size-fits-all approach to cooperation, instead using a combination of bilateral and regional partnerships and formal and informal arrangements. At the regional level, Australia has successfully pursued cooperation to tackle people smuggling through the Bali Process, resulting in many of its members passing model legislation. However, Australia’s recent efforts to prioritize data and intelligence sharing and Indonesia’s attempt to prioritize a regional protection framework through this forum have been less successful. At the bilateral level, Australia has developed close working relationships with neighboring countries and those further afield. Indonesia is the major bilateral partner in the region, reflecting its proximity and status as an important transit country for irregular migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach Australia. The two countries have signed a regional cooperative arrangement that establishes measures to address irregular maritime migration to Australia, including funding for the voluntary repatriation of irregular migrants, case management, accommodation, the provision of detention facilities, training and awareness-raising for Indonesian officials, and information campaigns targeting prospective asylum seekers before they leave. Indonesia and Australia also cooperate on a more informal, de facto basis on boat turnbacks, whereby Indonesia does not prevent boats from being returned toward Indonesian territorial waters. Over the past two decades, border enforcement has become a mainstay of the Australia–Indonesia relationship.

Australia has also successfully pursued cooperation with other countries, including Nauru and Papua New Guinea on offshore processing and the United States on resettling select numbers of refugees from offshore centers on Nauru and Manus Island. Australia’s enforcement policies have effectively stopped unauthorized maritime arrivals, which was a primary motivation for pursuing cooperation with other countries in the region. In turn, cooperation has served as a policy tool for improving enforcement and asylum policies in partner countries, through financial and practical support at the bilateral level or establishing new standards and partnerships at the regional level. But Australia’s cooperation has also brought significant tradeoffs, most notably curbing asylum seekers’ access to effective refugee status determination processes and support. In turn, while cooperation is key to achieving Australia’s enforcement goals, questions about their sustainability remain, especially regarding contentious issues such as boat turnbacks and returns. Concerns about the human rights of asylum seekers and the legitimacy of territorial asylum, as well as the fact that Indonesia may withdraw cooperation in the future, make for a difficult policy environment.

Australia could consider several steps to strengthen its cooperation with other countries in the region and address the challenges that have emerged in these partnerships:

► Think strategically about short- and long-term interests. Australia should consider how to balance the short-term priorities informing its enforcement strategy with its long-term interests in the region. Domestic politics have typically shaped Australia’s enforcement priorities and have sometimes led to unintended consequences, as illustrated by the “never, ever” resettlement pledge; this approach, whereby maritime asylum seekers are prevented from being resettled in Australia, has left refugee populations in limbo in offshore processing centers. And as the economic and geopolitical power of countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia grows, Australia will need to strike new compromises to achieve its enforcement priorities.

► Pay greater attention to the interests of partner countries. To create more durable bilateral relationships, Australia needs to pay greater attention to the interests and priorities of its partners. For example, Australia could consider providing more practical and financial support to help Indonesia deal with a growing population of asylum seekers, refugees, and irregular migrants that partly results from this bilateral cooperation. This will help insulate the relationship from domestic politics (by illustrating the continued benefits of cooperation) and create a more level playing field for future cooperation.

► Address the protection gaps that have emerged from this cooperation. Alongside supporting partner countries that now must look after refugees and asylum seekers, Australia should consider ways to provide durable solutions for these populations. Australia’s advantage lies in refugee resettlement. Although Australia reduced resettlement places in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding resettlement opportunities and the associated political capital could allow Australia to pursue regional cooperation.

Cooperation on border and immigration enforcement is now entrenched for Australia. Cooperation initiatives with various countries have led to success in preventing irregular maritime arrivals. Yet these partnerships are dependent on a host of factors, many of which require more urgent attention. It is inevitable there will be difficult tradeoffs in the future, given the differences between domestic political interests and regional geopolitical objectives, but addressing them will be essential to sustaining and improving cooperation on migration management.