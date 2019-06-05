05 Jun 2019

Australian Air Force plane helps detect and rescue asylum seekers in Indian Ocean

Report
from Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

By political reporter Henry Belot

An Australian Air Force surveillance plan has helped detect and save 41 asylum seekers from drowning in the Indian Ocean last month.

The asylum seekers were attempting to travel to Australia and were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy on May 23.

This is the second boat that has been intercepted while attempting to travel to Australia in the past few weeks.

Last week, a boat with 20 asylum seekers was intercepted by authorities near Christmas Island, off Western Australia's north-west coast.

At the time, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said that was "not the only vessel we're worried about".

This latest incident was confirmed by the chief of Operation Sovereign Borders, Major General Craig Furini.

"Fortunately the Sri Lankan Navy was able to rescue 41 Sri Lankan nationals on board," he said.

"This highlights the very real danger of attempting these journeys.

"Before [operation sovereign borders] started in 2013 more than 1,200 drowned at sea attempting such journeys at sea. Since Operation Sovereign Borders began there has been none."

