02 May 2019

Australian aid five years on: The 2018 Australian aid stakeholder survey

Report
from Australian National University
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original
In August-October 2018 the Development Policy Centre surveyed 347 stakeholders of the Australian aid program. Stakeholders included senior executives of the biggest Australian NGOs and development contracting companies, as well as members of the broader Australian community of Australian aid stakeholders. The survey asked stakeholders their perspectives on the functioning of the Australian government aid program, covering both high-level performance and detailed aid program attributes.

Australian aid stakeholder survey

The Australian survey report was launched on 20 February 2019 during the Australasian Aid Conference and is available below.

Full report
» Download here [pdf, 2.8MB]

Four-page summary
» Download here [pdf]

Blog post
» Read post

Full survey dataset
» Download here [zip, 3.5 MB]

