22 Feb 2019

Australia - Tropical Cyclone OMA - update (GDACS, JTWC, BOM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone OMA is moving south over the Coral Sea, well offshore of the eastern coast of Australia. On 22 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 600 km east-northeast of Brisbane (Queensland) and it had maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (Tropical Storm).

  • Over the next two days, it is forecast to continue moving south over the Coral Sea. It could then turn north, still moving over the sea.

