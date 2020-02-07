Australia - Tropical Cyclone DAMIEN update (GDACS, JTWC, BOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 February 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 07 Feb 2020 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone DAMIEN continued west-southwest off the Pilbara Coast of Western Australia. On 7 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 310 km north of Karratha Town, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h (tropical storm).
- DAMIEN is expected to make landfall over Karratha and Dampier Towns area on 8 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 175 km/h.
- Residents in Karratha, Dampier, Wickham, Cossack, Roebourne and Point Sampson have been told to relocate by the authorities and a number of schools have been preventively closed.
- Over the nerxt 48 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the Pilbara Coast. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a warning for gales across the area over the next 24 hours.