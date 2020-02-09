Australia - Tropical Cyclone DAMIEN update (GDACS, BOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2020)
Tropical cyclone DAMIEN reached the Pilbara coast of Western Australia on Saturday night as a category three storm, with maximum winds of up to 185 km/h.
The tropical cyclone has weakened below cyclone intensity, with sustained winds near the centre of 65 km/h and gusts of up to 95 km/h, continuing to move in a southerly direction.
Some flash flooding has been reported in the Pilbara region of Western Australia due to the cyclone. However, no immediate major damage has been reported.