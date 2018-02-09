Australia: Operation Sovereign Borders monthly update: January 2018

09-02-2018 - This statement provides an update on Operation Sovereign Borders (OSB) activities related to the on-water reception and processing of illegal maritime arrivals (IMAs).

The reporting period is from 1 January 2018 to 31 January 2018.

During this reporting period there were no IMAs transferred to Australian Immigration authorities.

No IMAs were transferred to a regional processing country.

Four IMA detainees, who arrived in Australia before 1 January 2014, were voluntarily removed from Australia. One IMA detainee was involuntarily removed from Australia to their country of origin, consistent with Australia’s obligations.

Three IMAs voluntarily returned to their country of origin from a regional processing country.

As at 31 January 2018, there was a total of 333 people in the Nauru RPC. The Manus RPC closed on 31 October 2017.

The processing of refugee claims are matters for the governments of PNG and Nauru.

Sri Lankan authorities have recently arrested one person in Vavuniya as having alleged facilitator involvement in a historical people smuggling matter.

