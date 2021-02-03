Australia
Australia - Bushfires and Tropical Low (BBC News, BOM, Emergency Western Australia, GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2021)
- Several bushfires have been affecting Western Australia, resulting in casualties.
- Bushfires in the outskirts of Perth City (southern Western Australia), have burnt about 9,000 ha and destroyed at least 70 houses, as reported by media. Six firefighters have been injured during operations and mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in Shady Hills and East Bullsbrook Communes.
- Additionally, heavy rainfall caused by the passage of a Tropical Low has led to flash floods in the central coast of Western Australia. A severe weather warning for strong winds and heavy rainfall is valid for areas on the central coast of Western Australia
- A bushfire emergency warning has been issued for the Perth area. According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast on 3-4 February is from very high to extreme over south-western Australia, including the Perth area.