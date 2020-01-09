09 Jan 2020

Australia - Bush fires update (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original

  • 26 people have died (20 in New South Wales, 3 in Victoria, 3 in South Australia) as a result of the ongoing bush fires.

  • According to media reports, the total area burnt area increased to approximately 10 million hectares, 5 million hectares in New South Wales (NSW).

  • As of 9 January, there are at least 135 fires burning across NSW, 83 across Victoria and 5 in South Australia, including Kangaroo Island.

  • Victoria has declared a state of emergency and advised the evacuation of several eastern regions. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners such as Australian Red Cross have been mobilised for firefighting operations and to assist the affected communities.

  • According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, hot, dry strong winds are forecast favouring significant fires in the forthcoming days. Smoke haze from the fires will likely reach Tasmania.

  • The fire danger forecast remains high to extreme across eastern Australia over 8-9 January, according to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS).

