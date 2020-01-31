31 Jan 2020

Australia - Bush fires update (Australian Government, JRC GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
  • The bush fire crisis continues across eastern Australia in eastern New South Wales (NSW), including the Greater Sydney Region, eastern Victoria, South Australia, and Australian Capital Territory.
  • According to the Crisis Coordination Centre of the Australian Government, as of 31 January, 33 people have died as a result of the fires (including 9 firefighters), 25 across NSW, 5 in Victoria and 3 more in South Australia. Around 10.9 million hectares were burnt, and approximately 3,000 houses destroyed countrywide. The most affected State is the NSW with more than 5.4 million hectares burnt and around 2,400 houses destroyed.
  • An alert is in place for Australian Capital Territory as of 31 January. Over the next 24 hours, according to the EU's Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast will remain moderate to extreme across most of NSW, Victoria, and eastern South Australia and high to extreme on Australian Capital Territory.

