23 Jan 2020

Australia - Bush fires update (Australian Government, JRC GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original

New South Wales (NSW), including the Greater Sydney Region, eastern Victoria, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory continue to be affected by bush fires. According to the Crisis Coordination Centre of the Australian Government on 23 January, 32 people have died, 24 in NSW, 5 in Victoria and 3 in South Australia. 3 American firefighters died on 23 January when their water bomber plane crashed during operations in the Snowy Monaro Local Government Area (NSW). Around 10.65 million hectares have been reportedly burnt, and 3,012 houses destroyed. The most affected is the NSW with more than 5,3 million hectares burnt and more than 2,300 houses destroyed. Ongoing bushfires near Canberra airport resulted in the preventative evacuation and grounding of a number of flights. Over the next 24 hours, according to the EU's Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk will remain moderate to extreme across NSW, Camberra, eastern Victoria, and eastern South Australia and very low to low in central-southern Victoria and southern South Australia.

