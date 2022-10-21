Aid Sector Welcomes Government’s New $375 Million For Pacific Aid Budget

The Australian Council for International Development – ACFID – is warmly welcoming the Albanese Government’s announcement that it would commit an additional $375 million for aid and development in Pacific nations.

“This is a strong step by the Government towards revitalising the international development program that is a core component of our international engagement and foreign policy settings,” said Marc Purcell, ACFID CEO.

“We really welcome these additional commitments from the Government, given the significant needs in our region and beyond.”

ACFID has been calling for Overseas Development Assistance to be increased to meet the rising needs in developing countries, particularly those in our neighbourhood, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as climate change events gather pace.

“Human development went backwards due to the pandemic, and Australia should be providing more support. In challenging economic and geostrategic times, an increase to ODA is critical,” said Mr Purcell.

“The needs of our regional partners are clear: investment in health systems strengthening, climate change adaptation, gender equality, economic livelihoods and social protections.”

The aid budget is currently around $4.5 billion per year, which represents 0.20 percent of Australia’s GNI. The OECD DAC average is 0.33 percent.

ACFID has been concerned about the prospect of Temporary, Targeted and Supplementary measures ending over the next two years, which would see the ODA budget lose $460 million.

“The new funds would address this drop off,” said Mr Purcell.

