The 2019-2020 Australian bushfires: from temporary evacuation to longer-term displacement

Bushfires that raged across Australia triggered around 65,000 new displacements between July 2019 - February 2020. They also destroyed more than 3,100 homes, potentially leading to longer-term displacement for thousands of people. This report presents the first comprehensive figures and analysis of the patterns of displacement associated with the 2019 - 2020 bushfire season.

It also explores some of the direct impacts of displacement on housing, livelihoods, education, security and health. Covering just the housing needs of those unable to return to their homes for a year is estimated to cost between $44 million and $52 million (A$60 million and A$72 million). The report examines prospects of durable solutions and provides recommendations for government agencies and aid providers to plan more effectively for future bushfire seasons and other disasters to reduce displacement risk and minimise the negative impacts associated with displacement.