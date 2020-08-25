Trafficking in Persons Caribbean RMRP: Background Notes – Trafficking in Persons (August 2020)

Context

The identification of Venezuelan Victims of Trafficking (VoT) by national competent institutions is estimated to be in the dozens every year across Caribbean countries. This figure hardly reflects the magnitude of the issue, that is closely connected to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and the outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants to the subregion since 2017, resulting from deteriorating political and socioeconomic situation in the Latin American country.

With a current estimate of 113,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are the five Caribbean countries, hosting the highest number of Venezuelans, who usually travel irregularly or on tourist visas and are left with few options to obtain a residency or work permit. The vast majority of them do not have regular migratory status and remain undocumented; their access to asylum procedures or any form of protection is extremely limited.

Due to the high proportion of refugees and migrants relative to host populations and the perceived absorption challenge, in 2019 the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Curaçao and Trinidad and Tobago made entry visas a requirement. This has made Venezuelans resort to dangerous boat journeys, exposing them to risks of smuggling and trafficking as well as dramatic shipwrecks, which have taken the lives of over a hundred people while others have gone missing.

Long before the Venezuelan crisis, human smuggling and trafficking were a reality in the sub-region. Colombian, Dominican and Haitian nationals, as well as people from other nationalities, have continuously been lured to the Caribbean countries on false promises of high-paying jobs in tourism, construction, hotels/restaurants/bars, domestic work and mining.

Recruitment tactics of trafficking networks usually involve fellow nationals, sometimes former victims themselves who, in exchange for a fee, contact vulnerable individuals in the country of origin. Once in the host country, job offers turn into sexual exploitation or forced labor, being coerced to work through the use of violence or intimidation, or by more subtle means such as accumulated debt, retention of identity papers, limitation of movement or threats of denunciation to immigration authorities. Given the needs emanating from the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, these trafficking networks have increased numbers of potential victims within easy reach.