Study on the protection situation of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the Caribbean, November 2021

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This study was developed to identify current protection needs of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Aruba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago and present recommendations for strengthened protection responses. The study is presented in line with the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V) commitment to protection as a central responsibility of its humanitarian response. It has been developed as part of the efforts of the Regional Protection Sector and the Sub-Regional Platform for the Caribbean.

Qualitative research was conducted through a stakeholder analysis to identify key informants for interviews and through focus groups discussions in collaboration with R4V partners. Additionally, data was collected via focused ethnographic observation through field visits.

Through this research, the main risks identified for refugees and migrants from Venezuela are described as follows. This list is not exhaustive, it just enounces those risks that were more frequently identified. Some of them should be observed on a wider scope to understand people vulnerability and exposure to new risks.

Detention and deportation due to the lack of regular status.

Violence, exploitation and abuse aimed at refugees and migrants due to increasing discrimination, xenophobia, usually focused on certain economic sectors or activities.

Becoming victims of labor exploitation as a result of engaging in the informal labor market due to lack of documentation and work permits.

Becoming victims of gender-based violence due to living conditions, overcrowding, and unequal opportunities.

Health risks because of lack of access to basic services in irregular settlements (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene).

Health risks because of lack of access to public or private health services.

Health risks because of lack of access to necessities like food, non-food items, and dignified shelter.

Becoming victims of human trafficking (VoTs) because of deception and false promises of dignified working conditions abroad.

Becoming victims of violent acts and human rights violations because of smugglers and organized crime networks taking advantage of the desire of refugees and migrants to enter a country.

Statelessness because of denial of access to local documentation, nationality of the country where a child is born, or denial of consular services.

Refugees and migrants unable to access national protection systems while also not finding the conditions for voluntary, safe and dignified return to their country of origin, thus remaining outside of any protection scheme.

A series of recommendations to respond to these protection needs are presented for international organizations (IOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), governments, host communities and refugees and migrants in the following areas/fields/sectors:

Communication and information Cultural integration and inter-cultural understanding Data generation Access to housing, including shelter, and safe space National policy making (including asylum access and regularization) Capacity building Access to work Advocacy

Finally, additional information was noted for protection intervention design through a Do No Harm perspective and specific recommendations on policy development and project programming for all stakeholders involved in this research.