Situational Report - Aruba & Curaçao (Mar 2020)

Situation

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governments of Aruba and Curaçao adopted measures such as border closures, stay-at-home orders and suspension of non essential businesses and services, which has impacted the economy, particularly the tourism sector. As a response to the emergency, the Governments of Aruba and Curacao have indicated that all individuals on the islands, including those without a regular status, have access to COVID-19 related health care.

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela are disproportionally affected by the lock down and the subsequent loss of income, as most of them work in the informal labour market with no access to social protection systems. This is anticipated to result in a surge in food insecurity and emergency shelter needs.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the implementation of the visa requirement for Venezuelans scheduled to start on 1 April was postponed until further notice. Venezuelans remain visa exempted for all Caribbean islands of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, though they are affected by the border closures.