RMRP 2020 - Aruba (January 2020)

Strategic Response Priorities

Provide information and guidance on asylum processes, regularization and documentation to refugees and migrants and strengthen advocacy with authorities to facilitate registration and documentation of Venezuelans.

Provide legal assistance and counselling on access to justice and asylum procedures.

Prevent, mitigate and respond to protection risks of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, prioritizing those with specific needs.

Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical services, including emergency shelter facilities, education, health care, food assistance and non-food items.

Support and facilitate increased access of Venezuelans to livelihood opportunities and formal employment.

Enhance social cohesion through the organization of peaceful coexistence campaigns.

Strengthen the capacity of key actors to combat trafficking in persons, smuggling, and exploitation of refugees and migrants, and provide comprehensive assistance to persons with specific needs.

Situation

Venezuelans have continued to seek safety in Aruba as a result of serious threats to their lives, security, freedom and other significant protection risks that they are facing in their country of origin. Concerns about the growing number of refugees and migrants arriving in Aruba, despite the closure of the border between the two countries and the interruption of direct flights, have led to the introduction of a visa requirement for Venezuelan nationals, to be implemented in April 2020.

While most Venezuelans have arrived in Aruba through a formal visa or initial permit, many have overstayed their visas or permit lengths, and, as a result, are irregular in the country. Some refugees and migrants from Venezuela are also reaching Aruba by boat through irregular migratory pathways which exposes them to dangerous sea journeys as well as serious protection risks. Many Venezuelans often struggle to regularize their stay and may face detention and deportation.

Lack of documentation and legal status have hindered access of Venezuelans to basic services such as health care and prevents them from accessing formal employment and livelihood opportunities. Other challenges to access education and other services include language barriers, lack of information, and associated costs, including transportation.

Considering the small size and limited absorption capacity of Aruba, increased focus on integration, especially social cohesion initiatives as well as livelihood opportunities for Venezuelans is a priority to foster peaceful coexistence and enhance Venezuelans’ self-reliance and contribution to the host country.