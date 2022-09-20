Dutch Caribbean: Overseas Profile (as of June 2022)

KEY ISSUES

VENEZUELAN REFUGEES & MIGRANTS

The deteriorating socioeconomic and human rights situation in Venezuela has forced many people to flee to neighbouring Aruba (19,000) and Curaçao (19,000).1 Venezuelan migrants and refugees in these small islands are extremely vulnerable due to their irregular status, preventing them from accessing the formal labour market, protection mechanisms against abuse and exploitation and basic social services.2

Most Venezuelans live in the shadows in the Dutch Caribbean due to the constant fear of detainment and deportation and continue to face discrimination and xenophobia.2 Venezuelans have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the disruption to informal livelihoods has greatly exacerbated food security, shelter, education and health needs while the capacities of host communities to respond to growing needs have been stretched to the brink.1

It is likely that Venezuelan population movements to the Dutch Caribbean will continue unabated despite governments tightening entry requirements to stem large-scale migration, a measure that will only affect the legality of Venezuelan migration flows but not necessarily curb them. The sheer size of the Venezuelan population continues to overwhelm already-stretched local and national capacities amid the pandemic.