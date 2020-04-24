Coronavirus: EU coordinates assistance to alleviate medical stock shortages on Dutch Caribbean islands

Following a request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the EU is coordinating the delivery of assistance to the six Dutch Caribbean Islands.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole of Europe and beyond. Thanks to the offer from the Netherlands, the recipient islands in the Caribbean will be better equipped to face the spread of the virus. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre continues working 24/7 to support Member States.”

The Netherlands offered medical equipment, tests, personal protective equipment, ventilators and medications. All items have been accepted and are being delivered by air and sea transport via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to the islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. Some of the assistance has already reached the islands, and more is due to arrive soon.